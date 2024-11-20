Afful and Ayisah excel at the 89th Ghana Open at Royal Golf Club, Kumasi

The 89th Ghana Open Golf Championship concluded in style at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi, with amateur golfer Kingsley Afful and professional golfer Lucky Ayisah emerging as champions.

The prestigious event is a highlight on the Ghana Golf Association’s calendar and drew participants from across Ghana and beyond.

After three days of intense competition, Kingsley Afful claimed victory in the men’s amateur championship division with a gross score of 227. He narrowly edged out Daniel Asamani, who posted a gross score of 234, while Edward Dane Donton and Daniel Ntim tied for third with 235 each.

In the amateur seniors’ category, a countback determined the winner after three players tied with 15 Stableford points after nine holes. Kwadwo Okyei-Gyeabour, playing with a course handicap of 12, secured the top spot, followed by Samuel Okyere (handicap 11) and Kwaku Boachie Sarpong (handicap 9) in second and third, respectively.

The professionals battled it out over 72 holes across four days. Lucky Ayisah emerged victorious with an impressive gross score of 278, narrowly beating the evergreen Emos Korblah, who scored 279. Daniel Affum and Vincent Torgah tied for third with gross scores of 284. The competition saw participation from 39 professional golfers from Ghana, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Senegal, though 15 failed to make the cut after the second day.

In the seniors’ professional category, Kwame Korsah triumphed with a gross score of 157 over 36 holes, followed by James Larry (162) and Kwaku Effah Poku (165).

Support Categories

The event also highlighted support categories. Emelia Flynt, playing with a handicap of 30, won the Support Ladies’ category with 43 Stableford points, while Romina Alviz and Adiatu Tiamiyu finished second and third, respectively.

In the Support Men Group A, Ben Blay Ofosu-Barko (handicap 21) secured first place with 41 Stableford points. Anthony Appiah (handicap 20) finished second, and Barima Osei Kwadwo II (handicap 14) took third. Group B saw Baffour Kwame Kusi II (handicap 23) emerge as the winner with 43 points, followed by Anthony Kwabena Turkson and Nathan Annobi.

Honoring the Asantehene

This year’s Ghana Open was dedicated to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The event received significant support from sponsors, including Ghana Eximbank, Genser Energy, Millennium Insurance, Zonda Tech Ghana, Emirates Airline, and others.

The President of the Ghana Golf Association (GGA), Mr. Kwaku Okyere, expressed gratitude to the sponsors and commended the players for their spirited performances. He emphasized the GGA’s commitment to grassroots golf development and strengthening junior programs in collaboration with golf clubs. He also acknowledged the support of The R&A since he assumed office in 2023.

The 89th Ghana Open showcased exceptional talent and reinforced the growing popularity of golf in Ghana.