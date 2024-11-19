ModernGhana logo
Laryea Kingston offers support to Otto Addo amid criticism after 2025 AFCON qualifier failure

Former Ghana international team, Laryea Kingston has backed Black Stars coach Otto Addo, insisting that a change in leadership is unnecessary despite the team's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This marks the first time in two decades that Ghana has missed out on the continental tournament.

The team's failure to secure a spot at the AFCON tournament has sparked intense criticism of Addo, with some questioning his coaching credentials.

Despite the calls for his dismissal, Kingston has insisted that a change in the coaching hierarchy is not needed despite the team's failure.

"For me at the moment, we shouldn't change anything," Kingston said in an interview with Flashscore.

"I think Otto Addo is even disappointed in himself. And I believe by now he's trying to ask himself questions about what really happened and what he can do to improve it," he added.

The Black Stars endured a poor qualifying campaign, failing to win a single match, earning just three points from six games, and scoring only three goals.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the team's performance and discuss potential steps forward.

