It will be a disaster to sack Otto Addo - Laryea Kingston

TUE, 19 NOV 2024

Former Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston has cautioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) against sacking Otto Addo, saying it will be a disaster to replace the 47-year-old.

Addo has come under intense pressure to quit his role as the head coach of the senior national team following the team's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kingston, speaking in an interview with Flashscore, warned that replacing Addo and the technical team at this stage could lead to further setbacks for the national team.

"If we change the coach and the technical team and bring new faces, it will be a disaster," he said.

"I think we should allow him to at least finish the World Cup qualifiers - who knows? Maybe he can qualify. And then after that, we make a decision as a country. So we should give him another opportunity."

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to meet on Wednesday to evaluate the team's performance and discuss the way forward

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

