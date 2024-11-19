2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Botswana return to AFCON after 12-year absence - Mauritania, Cape Verde miss out

Botswana secured their ever-second appearance at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, after holding Egypt to a 1-1 at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium on Tuesday.

Egypt's unbeaten campaign in Group C of the qualifiers ended with the draw against the Zebras that helped their opponents to advance to play in Africa's flag football competition.

Despite the stalemate, Botswana celebrated as they secured second place in the group to join Egypt in qualifying for the AFCON finals.

Botswana secured their first AFCON qualification since 2012, marking a significant milestone for the Zebras.

Early Drama in Cairo

The match began with a shock for the hosts as Botswana's Omaatla Kebatho struck in the eighth minute.

Kebatho capitalized on a well-placed cross from Kabelo Seakanyeng to finish emphatically into the top right corner, leaving Egypt stunned.

Egypt responded swiftly, with Trezeguet levelling the score in the 15th minute.

His superb right-footed shot from outside the box found the bottom left corner, bringing relief to the home crowd.

Both teams had opportunities to take the lead before halftime, but the defenses held firm, and the first half ended 1-1.

Second-Half Stalemate

The second half saw Egypt dominate possession, creating several chances to secure a win.

Omar Marmoush and Ibrahim Adel came close but were denied by Botswana’s resilient defence and goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko, who produced key saves.

Botswana, knowing a draw would suffice for qualification, focused on a disciplined defensive performance in the latter stages, fending off waves of Egyptian attacks.

Despite seven minutes of added time, Egypt failed to find a breakthrough, and Botswana held on for a historic result.

Mauritania Edge Cape Verde in Nouakchott

In the group's other game, Mauritania defeated Cape Verde 1-0 at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya, thanks to a late first-half goal from Mohamed Soueid.

The victory moved Mauritania to third place with seven points, while Cape Verde ended a disappointing campaign at the bottom of the group with four points.

A strong finish saw Mauritania leapfrog Cape Verde into third, ending their campaign on a high note.

Final Group C Standings: