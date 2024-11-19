Hendrikse brothers start for South Africa against Wales

Rassie Erasmus has made seven changes to the South Africa side that beat England to face under-pressure Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse -- the 36th set of Springbok brothers -- have been paired at halfback for the season's final Test against a Wales team that has suffered 11 consecutive Test defeats.

Jaden (scrum-half) and Jordan (fly-half) Hendrikse are the first set of brothers to appear together since Dan and Robert du Preez featured against Wales in Washington DC at the start of the 2018 season.

The last time a set of brothers were included in the starting team was in the World Cup pool match against Scotland in 2015, when front-rowers Jannie and Bismarck du Plessis ran out in tandem in Newcastle.

The Hendrikses' inclusion are the only changes in the backline, while there are five changes in the starting pack: Johan Grobbelaar starts at hooker while Thomas du Toit returns at tighthead prop, with Ox Nche retaining his place at loosehead.

The team also features a new lock combination of the fit-again Jean Kleyn and Franco Mostert, while the only change in the loose trio is at flanker, where Elrigh Louw replaces Pieter-Steph du Toit (shoulder) and will start alongside captain Siya Kolisi and No 8 Jasper Wiese.

Flanker Cameron Hanekom is set to become the 12th Springbok to make his Test debut this season after being named on the replacements' bench.

"This is our last match of the season, and we are determined to finish the year on a positive note," said Erasmus, who has overseen victories over Scotland (32-15) and England (29-20).

"We selected a squad that shows a good mix of experience and youth, which is crucial as we look to maintain some consistency in selection, while at the same time giving guys like Jordan and Cameron, who have been exceptional at training on tour, a chance to show us what they can do," said Erasmus.

Team (15-1)

Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Elrigh Louw, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Jean Kleyn; Thomas du Toit, Johan Grobbelaar, Ox Nche

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, RG Snyman, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard