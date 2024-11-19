Alhaji Grusah calls for GFA President Kurt Okraku’s resignation after Black Stars AFCON qualifier collapse

Veteran Ghanaian football administrator Alhaji Grusah has called for the resignation of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, expressing dissatisfaction with his leadership following the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The national team’s poor performance in the qualifiers saw them finish at the bottom of Group F, securing only three points without a single victory.

This marked a disappointing outcome for Ghanaian football, which has historically held a strong reputation in African tournaments.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Grusah did not hold back his frustration, urging Okraku to step down to save Ghanaian football.

“For me, I think Kurt Okraku should resign and calmly leave our football,” he said.

He also pledged his support for any efforts aimed at removing Okraku from office, signalling his dissatisfaction with the current state of football governance.

“I will gladly accept and be involved in any attempt to take Kurt out of power,” he added.

Furthermore, Grusah called on the government to intervene if Okraku refuses to resign. He suggested that drastic measures, including dissolving the Ghana Football Association, could be necessary.

“I’m calling on the President of Ghana, Akufo-Addo, and the Sports Minister to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA). FIFA will not sanction Ghana for that."

In response to the team’s failure, the GFA Executive Council is scheduled to convene on Wednesday to address the situation and discuss the way forward for Ghanaian football.

This development underscores growing tensions within Ghana’s football administration as fans and stakeholders continue to grapple with the fallout from the Black Stars’ recent performance.