GFA officials 'interfered' with player selection when I was Black Stars coach - CK Akonnor alleges

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwabena (CK) Akonnor has disclosed that his tenure was marred by interference from officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in player selection.

Akonnor, previously head coach of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, took over the national team in 2020, succeeding Kwesi Appiah after Kurt Okraku became GFA President.

However, in an interview with Joy FM, Akonnor revealed that GFA officials frequently attempted to influence his squad decisions, creating tension and undermining his authority.

"As a coach, you draw the list of players you want to use based on what you want to do. Obviously, other members of the FA would also bring their views on board, but it was sometimes uncomfortable," he said.

"I understand that they have to look into it and that football is not done by one person. However, in my case, it wasn't a situation where we were working together," he added.

Akonnor's tenure with the Black Stars saw mixed results, with a record of four wins, four losses, and two draws, giving him a win rate of 40%. Despite these efforts, he was dismissed following a string of poor performances.

The challenges facing the national team have continued, with the Black Stars failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 21 years, a significant setback for Ghanaian football.