ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GFA officials 'interfered' with player selection when I was Black Stars coach - CK Akonnor alleges

Football News GFA officials 'interfered' with player selection when I was Black Stars coach - CK Akonnor alleges
TUE, 19 NOV 2024

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwabena (CK) Akonnor has disclosed that his tenure was marred by interference from officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in player selection.

Akonnor, previously head coach of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, took over the national team in 2020, succeeding Kwesi Appiah after Kurt Okraku became GFA President.

However, in an interview with Joy FM, Akonnor revealed that GFA officials frequently attempted to influence his squad decisions, creating tension and undermining his authority.

"As a coach, you draw the list of players you want to use based on what you want to do. Obviously, other members of the FA would also bring their views on board, but it was sometimes uncomfortable," he said.

"I understand that they have to look into it and that football is not done by one person. However, in my case, it wasn't a situation where we were working together," he added.

Akonnor's tenure with the Black Stars saw mixed results, with a record of four wins, four losses, and two draws, giving him a win rate of 40%. Despite these efforts, he was dismissed following a string of poor performances.

The challenges facing the national team have continued, with the Black Stars failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 21 years, a significant setback for Ghanaian football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

9 hours ago

Election 2024: Current economic woes worse than 1999-2000 crisis – Goosie Tanoh Election 2024: Current economic woes worse than 1999-2000 crisis – Goosie Tanoh

9 hours ago

I won’t resign – Otto Addo tells critics I won’t resign – Otto Addo tells critics

12 hours ago

NDC to expose 'master brain' behind NPP’s election rigging plot tomorrow NDC to expose 'master brain' behind NPP’s election rigging plot tomorrow

12 hours ago

I was a charcoal seller, but education changed me — Ursula defends Free SHS I was a charcoal seller, but education changed me — Ursula defends Free SHS

14 hours ago

Reverend Father Robert Afayuri , a Catholic Priest sensitizing the youth on violent extremism Election 2024 will test Ghana's democratic strength – Catholic Priest

15 hours ago

V/R: Former Ketasco student allegedly commits suicide at Hevedzi V/R: Former Ketasco student allegedly commits suicide at Hevedzi

15 hours ago

Election 2024: Mahama leads with 51.9% in latest poll Election 2024: Mahama leads with 51.9% in latest poll

15 hours ago

Kufuor’s endorsement of Bawumia has tarnished his reputation; his actions bad, treading on dangerous ground – Alan Kufuor’s endorsement of Bawumia has tarnished his reputation; his actions bad, t...

16 hours ago

The sins of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia are still fresh, It's time for real change to reset the nation—GFL The sins of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia are still fresh, It's time for real change to...

17 hours ago

Opambour has no ‘paracetamol’ – Okatakyie Afrifa on powers of popular Clergyman Opambour has no ‘paracetamol’ – Okatakyie Afrifa on powers of popular Clergyman

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line