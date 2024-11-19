2025 AFCON Qualifiers: My players are amateurs, says Niger coach Badou Zaki after win over Ghana

Niger head coach, Badou Zaki, has commended his players for their determination and resilience following a 2-1 win over Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Mena stunned the Black Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday in a hard-fought battle during the final round of qualifiers.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Zaki revealed that his team entered the game with confidence after studying Ghana's recent performances.

"We knew that the Ghanaian team could score, but they also conceded goals. From our last AFCON experience, we understood this, and after our 4-0 win over Sudan, we believed that beating Ghana was possible," Zaki said following the victory.

Despite the victory, Zaki noted the significant challenges his team faced, emphasizing the amateur status of many players and the logistical hurdles they endured.

"Most of my players are amateurs, and those based outside of Niger had to travel for up to eighteen hours before arriving just a day before the game," Zaki explained.

The win placed Niger third in Group F with seven points. However, the triumph wasn’t enough to secure them a spot in the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

Ghana, on the other hand, finished at the bottom of Group F with only three points from six matches. This marks the first time in 21 years that the Black Stars will miss the continental tournament.