We have to defend set pieces better - Otto Addo after Black Stars 2-1 defeat to Niger

TUE, 19 NOV 2024

Ghana coach, Otto Addo has identified poor set-piece defending as a major factor in the Black Stars' defeat to Niger on Monday.

The senior national team wrapped up qualifiers with a 2-1 defeat against the Nigeriens at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Reflecting on the loss, Addo acknowledged that the team’s repeated struggles with defending set pieces have proven costly throughout the qualification campaign.

“We started okay but conceded a goal from a set piece," Addo said, expressing frustration with the team's ongoing misfortunes.

"We were aware because the last time we met, they scored from a corner. Surely, we have to defend these set pieces better.

“It seems everything is going against us,” he added.

Despite the defeat, Addo highlighted some positive aspects, particularly the performances of debutants.

“There are some positives, especially from players who hadn’t played before but did well today,” he added, underscoring their potential for the future.

Ghana’s campaign ended in disappointment, as they finished bottom of Group F with just three points, failing to secure a single win from six matches.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold a meeting on Wednesday following the team's failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON tournament that will be hosted in Morocco for the first time in 21 years.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

