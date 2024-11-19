Ghana football need structural reset - Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to implement a comprehensive structural overhaul of the national football teams to rejuvenate the sport in the country.

Akonnor's appeal comes in the wake of the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking on Joy FM on Monday, the former coach, who managed the team from 2019 to 2021, emphasized the need for a long-term strategy.

''We need to have a plan that goes beyond profitability. We need to look at our youth football, you know. If we don't do it now, we are already late. We have to look at our Under 17, Under 20, Under 20 the local Black Stars (the Black Stars B), and then the senior national team,'' Akonnor said.

Ghana's youth teams, including the Black Starlets and the Black Satellites, have struggled in recent years, aside from winning gold at the African Games in March. Reflecting on this decline, Akonnor suggested looking to Ghana’s past football successes for guidance.

''If we don't start to really strategize how to go about it, we will continue to talk about it - the decline of Ghana football, like the way we are talking now. Where did the Asamoah Gyans, the Stephen Appiahs, and Laryea Kingstons… the best generation we have had (come from)?''

''From the Under 17. You would be surprised that Laryea Kingston and Godwin Attram knew each other and had been playing together since (they were) ten years (old). So there was some progression and cohesion so when the country needed them, they delivered.''

The Black Stars’ recent failure to qualify for AFCON marks the first time in two decades that Ghana will miss the tournament. This comes after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Angola on Friday, followed by a 2-1 defeat in their final qualifier, leaving them at the bottom of Group F with just three points.

This setback continues a string of underwhelming performances, including group-stage eliminations in the 2021 and 2023 AFCON tournaments in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, respectively.

Akonnor’s remarks underscore the urgency for a renewed focus on nurturing young talent and creating a unified system to ensure future success for Ghanaian football.