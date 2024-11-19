ModernGhana logo
Kurt Okraku vows to fix Black Stars after AFCON 2025 qualification failure

TUE, 19 NOV 2024

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has reassured Ghanaians of his commitment to revitalize the Black Stars following their disappointing performance in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

On Monday, the Black Stars fell 2-1 to Niger in their final Group F match, sealing their fate in the qualification series.

The defeat marked the end of a poor campaign for Ghana, who failed to secure a single win across six matches, earning just 3 points overall. As a result, the Black Stars will miss out on the AFCON tournament set to take place in Morocco next year.

Reacting to the team's failure, Kurt Okraku acknowledged the decline in the Black Stars' performance since 2022. He expressed his sadness over the current state of the team and assured fans that the GFA is determined to restore the Black Stars to their rightful place in African football.

"From the highest heights of world football on the 29th of March 2022 to the lowest ebb of Afcon qualifying matches. My heart bleeds. Definitely this is not what we want or what we bargained for. At this point, only cool heads can win and we as leaders of our sport, will stay together, be honest with ourselves and fix this problem," Okraku stated in a heartfelt social media post.

The GFA President called for patience and collective effort, emphasising the challenges involved in rebuilding the team.

"The road to full recovery after normalization is definitely bumpy and rough, but our collective efforts and patience will win and Ghana our beloved country will win. As a Black Stars fan and as the leader, I share in your pain and in our pain. We will rise from this temporary setback. It shall be well," he assured.

Looking ahead, the GFA’s Executive Council is set to convene for an important meeting on Wednesday to discuss the next steps for revamping Ghana football and charting a new path forward for the Black Stars.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

