2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Jordan Ayew, Abdul Fatawu and two others ruled out of Ghana v Niger game

SAT, 16 NOV 2024

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will miss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Niger due to injuries.

In a statement, the GFA revealed that Alidu Seidu and Gideon Mensah, who had undergone late fitness tests to play against Angola, were ruled out after post-match medical assessments deemed them unfit for further action.

Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku also sustained injuries during the Angola match.

While Ayew managed to complete the game, subsequent MRI scans in Accra identified significant knee issues. Issahaku, on the other hand, was substituted in the first half due to his injury.

Following consultations between Dr Prince Pambo, the Black Stars' medical chief, and Leicester City's medical team, both players are set to return to their club on Sunday to begin rehabilitation.

  • No AFCON 2025 for Ghana

The Black Stars have officially failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON after a 1-1 draw with Angola on Friday. With three points from five games, Ghana sits fourth in Group F and has no chance of advancing.

The upcoming match against Niger holds no competitive significance, as the team remains bottom of the group.

This marks a disappointing milestone for Ghana, as it will be the first time in 21 years the nation misses out on Africa's premier football tournament.

Despite this, the Black Stars will hold their final training session on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

