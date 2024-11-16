ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kolbe at the double as South Africa beat England 29-20

By AFP
Sports News At the double: South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe scores his second try in a 29-20 win over England at Twickenham. By JUSTIN TALLIS (AFP)
SAT, 16 NOV 2024
At the double: South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe scores his second try in a 29-20 win over England at Twickenham. By JUSTIN TALLIS (AFP)

Cheslin Kolbe scored two tries as world champions South Africa inflicted yet more November international misery upon England with a 29-20 win at Twickenham on Saturday.

The wing struck in both halves as the Springboks condemned Steve Borthwick's men to a fifth defeat in a row and third this month following last-gasp 24-22 and 42-37 losses at home to New Zealand and Australia in what was their first meeting with South Africa since an agonising 16-15 World Cup semi-final reverse in France last year.

South Africa led 19-17 at the break after an open first half featuring five tries, with Grant Williams, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kolbe all crossing, while Ollie Sleightholme and Sam Underhill went over for England

An exchange of penalties between impressive England fly-half Marcus Smith and Springbok replacement stand-off Handre Pollard left the Springboks 22-20 ahead going into the final quarter before Kolbe struck again in the 63rd minute.

South Africa replacement forward Gerhard Steenekamp was yellow-carded five minutes later but the Springboks, who this year added the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship title to their back-to-back World Cup triumphs, saw the game out.

The Springboks face Wales in Cardiff next week in their final Test of the year, with England looking to salvage a sliver of pride against a Japan team coached by former Red Rose boss Eddie Jones.

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

No accident, no knockdown; ignore false reports — NAPO's Aide No accident, no knockdown; ignore false reports — NAPO's Aide

24 minutes ago

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah [right] and Speaker Bagbin Vacant seats: Position isn't possession; reduce your ego — Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to...

31 minutes ago

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin Vacant seats: Speaker Bagbin must lead with wisdom, maturity, and leadership in ...

37 minutes ago

ECG transformers vandalised in Central Region ECG transformers vandalised in Central Region

37 minutes ago

Election 2024: No politician is worth the sacrifice of your blood — Gideon Boako advises youth Election 2024: No politician is worth the sacrifice of your blood — Gideon Boako...

37 minutes ago

Governs Agbodza begs contractor to expedite action on work on classroom block at Adaklu Governs Agbodza begs contractor to expedite action on work on classroom block at...

37 minutes ago

Lower-West Akim former MP enters 2024 race as an independent candidate Lower-West Akim former MP enters 2024 race as an independent candidate

8 hours ago

Anti-gay Bill: We see no justification for your delayed action, assent it – Catholic Bishops tell Akufo-Addo Anti-gay Bill: We see no justification for your delayed action, assent it – Cath...

8 hours ago

Vacant seats: Supreme Court missed an opportunity to uphold Ghana’s democracy – Beatrice Annan Vacant seats: Supreme Court missed an opportunity to uphold Ghana’s democracy – ...

8 hours ago

Even dissenting Justices said it's the High Court that has the power to declare seats vacant – Atta Akyea Even dissenting Justices said it's the High Court that has the power to declare ...

Just in....

How do you want government to fight illegal mining?

Started: 04-10-2024 | Ends: 31-12-2024
body-container-line