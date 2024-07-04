ModernGhana logo
2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Augustine Ahinful cautions Ghana playing against Kwesi Appiah's Sudan

THU, 04 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Former Ghana striker, Augustine Ahinful has warned the handlers of the senior national team, the Black Stars, about the challenge of playing against Kwesi Appiah.

The four-time African champions has been drawn into Group F for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, along with Sudan, Angola, and Niger.

Kwesi Appiah, a former head coach of the Black Stars, has led Sudan to an impressive run in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Senegal, DR Congo, Togo, and fierce rivals, South Sudan.

Following the draw, Ahinful emphasized the importance of scouting Kwesi Appiah's team to understand their playing style.

"He knows Ghana and Ghana knows him. But we need to begin to scout what he has been doing with the current Sudan national team," said Ahinful in an interview with 3Sports.

"I think he has brought professionalism and the zeal to win into the Sudanese team. From the World Cup qualifiers, we can see that they are on top. So it is a tricky situation," he added.

Kwesi Appiah was appointed the head coach of the Sudan national team last year. The qualifiers have been scheduled to kick off in September later this year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

