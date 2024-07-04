ModernGhana logo
West Ham United: Mohammed Kudus expecting a tougher season ahead after impressive debut season

THU, 04 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus reflects on his debut season with West Ham, acknowledging its success while preparing for heightened expectations in the upcoming football campaign.

Kudus, who made a striking impact after joining from Ajax Amsterdam last summer, netted 14 goals and assisted 6 times across various competitions in England.

Despite his impressive performance, Kudus remains grounded, stating he is yet to reach his full potential as a player.

Speaking to The Athletic, the 23-year-old expressed his awareness of the increased demands from fans and opponents alike.

“Setting the standard is not as difficult as maintaining it," he said. “The way my first season went, the expectations are even higher now.

"It’s going to be even tougher because now everybody knows me in the league — defenders and players around me. That’s why I have to raise my level and keep up the consistency.

Looking ahead, Kudus sees his debut season as just the starting point of his career trajectory.

“I’m still far from my top abilities and what I can achieve in the league. The first season was just the beginning," he added.

The young talent has also garnered significant interest from European and Saudi clubs following his standout performances.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

