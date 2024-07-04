ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mohammed Kudus urged to consider Saudi Arabia move

Football News Mohammed Kudus urged to consider Saudi Arabia move
THU, 04 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe, has urged Mohammed Kudus, to consider a move to the Saudi Pro League (SPL), amidst interest from clubs in the Asian country.

Saudi side Al-Ittihad are lining up a move for the 23-year-old for a fee in the region of $150 million with a guaranteed $300,000 weekly salary according to a report by ESPN.

Tagoe, who spent seven years playing for various clubs in Saudi Arabia between 2006 and 2009, believes the Black Stars forward's move to the SPL will not curtail his development.

"Kudus should consider what is best for him," the former Hearts of Oak striker said on Angel TV.

"But after every career, it is you and your family that matter. If he goes to Saudi, he will realize that the league is not as easy as people perceive it to be.

"The Saudi league has always been strong, it just hasn't received much attention," he concluded.

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam at the start of the 2023/24 season and went on to have a stellar debut campaign with the English side where he scored 14 goals and contributed 6 assists in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Liverpool are also said to be interested in the former Right to Dream Academy graduate.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

© RFI/Melissa Chemam Africans respond to French elections with pragmatism and frustration

42 minutes ago

© Yves Herman / Reuters Le Pen confident far-right RN set to win absolute majority in weekend polls

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Spokesperson for NDC flagbearer John Mahama's 2024 campaign Mahama has not received GHS32 million since leaving office — Aide denies allegat...

3 hours ago

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Reverend Dr. Adu Gyamfi [File Photo] National Peace Council seeks $1 million to undertake election-related activities

3 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin calls for political unity to address rising public discontent Afenyo-Markin calls for political unity to address rising public discontent

3 hours ago

Cocoa farm [File Photo] E/R: Young man found dead in a cocoa farm at Akyem Tontro

3 hours ago

July 4: Rains with thunderstorms to hit Southern Ghana this evening — GMet July 4: Rains with thunderstorms to hit Southern Ghana this evening — GMet

3 hours ago

Professor Kenneth Attafuah, Executive Secretary of the NIA Remove Prof Ken Attafuah to prevent imminent explosion of NIA — Staff to Akufo-A...

3 hours ago

Process in dismissing my petition to remove Special Prosecutor contravenes due process — Martin Amidu Process in dismissing my petition to remove Special Prosecutor contravenes due p...

3 hours ago

Your petition seeking removal of Special Prosecutor falls short of standard — CJ to Martin Amidu Your petition seeking removal of Special Prosecutor falls short of standard — CJ...

Just in....

Which team do you think has the higher chance of winning the 2024 elections?

Started: 02-07-2024 | Ends: 31-10-2024
body-container-line