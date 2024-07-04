Mohammed Kudus urged to consider Saudi Arabia move

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe, has urged Mohammed Kudus, to consider a move to the Saudi Pro League (SPL), amidst interest from clubs in the Asian country.

Saudi side Al-Ittihad are lining up a move for the 23-year-old for a fee in the region of $150 million with a guaranteed $300,000 weekly salary according to a report by ESPN.

Tagoe, who spent seven years playing for various clubs in Saudi Arabia between 2006 and 2009, believes the Black Stars forward's move to the SPL will not curtail his development.

"Kudus should consider what is best for him," the former Hearts of Oak striker said on Angel TV.

"But after every career, it is you and your family that matter. If he goes to Saudi, he will realize that the league is not as easy as people perceive it to be.

"The Saudi league has always been strong, it just hasn't received much attention," he concluded.

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam at the start of the 2023/24 season and went on to have a stellar debut campaign with the English side where he scored 14 goals and contributed 6 assists in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Liverpool are also said to be interested in the former Right to Dream Academy graduate.