Razak Pimpong: Ex-Black Stars striker’s son gets Denmark U17 call-up

Malik Pimpong, son of former Ghana striker, Razak Pimpong, has received a call-up to Denmark's U17 national team.

The talented 16-year-old, currently part of FC Midtjylland's youth setup, impressed Denmark's U17 head coach Soren Hermansen with his consistent performances.

He has been selected to participate in the 2024 Internordic tournament, where Denmark will compete against Finland, Norway, and Sweden in August.

Malik's invitation underscores his promising career at Midtjylland, where he secured his first professional contract earlier this year.

Flemming Broe, Midtjylland's academy manager, praised Malik's athletic prowess, technical skills, and goal-scoring ability, noting his potential for significant growth in the coming years.

In a nod to the family legacy, Malik's father Razak, who represented Ghana internationally in the early 2000s and played for Midtjylland for six years, must be proud of his son's achievements on a path that mirrors his own successful career.

He was part of the Black Stars squad that qualified for a maiden FIFA World Cup in 2006.