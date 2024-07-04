Nsoatreman FC set to name Samuel Boadu as Maxwell Konadu's successor - Reports

ModernGhana logo
Nsoatreman FC is reportedly on the verge of appointing Samuel Boadu as their new head coach.

This development follows the departure of Maxwell Konadu, who is set to sign a three-year deal to become the head coach of South Africa's Black Leopards.

Boadu, who joined Berekum Chelsea midway through the recently concluded season, played a key role in guiding the team to a third-place finish in the Ghana Premier League.

With Nsoatreman FC gearing up to participate in the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup, Boadu may be tempted by the opportunity to lead the club on the continental stage.

The former Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC coach has experience in African competitions, having previously managed Hearts of Oak in both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

Maxwell Konadu's tenure at Nsoatreman was marked by success, including a victory over Bofoakwa Tano in the MTN FA Cup final, which secured the club's place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

