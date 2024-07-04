2025 AFCON Qualifiers Draw: Ghana to discover group opponents today

The Ghana national team is set to learn their group opponents for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers today, July 4, 2024.

The draw, which will take place at the SuperSport studios in Johannesburg, South Africa, will determine the groupings for the 48 teams competing for a spot in the prestigious tournament.

Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, is hoping for a favourable draw to secure their place in the tournament, scheduled to be held in Morocco from December 2025 to January 2026.

The qualifying rounds, beginning in September 2024, are crucial for the Black Stars, who are aiming to bounce back after consecutive group-stage eliminations in recent tournaments.

Ghana's last AFCON victory was in 1982 in Libya, and the team is eager to return to their former glory.

With a renewed sense of purpose, the Black Stars are determined to overcome their recent challenges and make a strong bid for the 2025 AFCON title.

Meanwhile, the draw is expected to be conducted by Ivory Coast head coach Emerse Faé and Moroccan legend, Marouane Chamakh.

Full Pots: