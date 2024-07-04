ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2025 AFCON Qualifiers Draw: Ghana to discover group opponents today

Football News 2025 AFCON Qualifiers Draw: Ghana to discover group opponents today
THU, 04 JUL 2024 LISTEN

The Ghana national team is set to learn their group opponents for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers today, July 4, 2024.

The draw, which will take place at the SuperSport studios in Johannesburg, South Africa, will determine the groupings for the 48 teams competing for a spot in the prestigious tournament.

Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, is hoping for a favourable draw to secure their place in the tournament, scheduled to be held in Morocco from December 2025 to January 2026.

The qualifying rounds, beginning in September 2024, are crucial for the Black Stars, who are aiming to bounce back after consecutive group-stage eliminations in recent tournaments.

Ghana's last AFCON victory was in 1982 in Libya, and the team is eager to return to their former glory.

With a renewed sense of purpose, the Black Stars are determined to overcome their recent challenges and make a strong bid for the 2025 AFCON title.

Meanwhile, the draw is expected to be conducted by Ivory Coast head coach Emerse Faé and Moroccan legend, Marouane Chamakh.

Full Pots:

  • POT 1
  • POT 2
  • POT 3
  • POT 4
  • Morocco (Host)
  • Cape Verde
  • Kenya
  • Niger
  • Senegal
  • Burkina Faso
  • Mauritania
  • Zimbabwe
  • Egypt
  • Guinea
  • Congo
  • Rwanda
  • Côte d’Ivoire
  • Gabon
  • Tanzania
  • The Gambia
  • Nigeria
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • Guinea Bissau
  • Burundi
  • Tunisia
  • Zambia
  • Libya
  • Liberia
  • Algeria
  • Benin
  • Comoros
  • Ethiopia
  • Cameroon
  • Angola
  • Togo
  • Botswana
  • Mali
  • Uganda
  • Sudan
  • Lesotho
  • South Africa
  • Namibia
  • Sierra Leone
  • Eswatini
  • DR Congo
  • Mozambique
  • Malawi
  • South Sudan
  • Ghana
  • Madagascar
  • Central Africa
  • Chad

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Spokesperson for NDC flagbearer John Mahama's 2024 campaign Mahama has not received GHS32 million since leaving office — Aide denies allegat...

1 hour ago

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Reverend Dr. Adu Gyamfi [File Photo] National Peace Council seeks $1 million to undertake election-related activities

1 hour ago

Afenyo-Markin calls for political unity to address rising public discontent Afenyo-Markin calls for political unity to address rising public discontent

1 hour ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin [File Photo] Our legislative authority is being taken away from us; we must resist it – Alban...

1 hour ago

Chef Smith ghosted us after sponsoring his cookathon attempt — Amadia Shopping Centre Chef Smith ghosted us after sponsoring his cookathon attempt — Amadia Shopping C...

1 hour ago

Cocoa farm [File Photo] E/R: Young man found dead in a cocoa farm at Akyem Tontro

1 hour ago

July 4: Rains with thunderstorms to hit Southern Ghana this evening — GMet July 4: Rains with thunderstorms to hit Southern Ghana this evening — GMet

1 hour ago

Professor Kenneth Attafuah, Executive Secretary of the NIA Remove Prof Ken Attafuah to prevent imminent explosion of NIA — Staff to Akufo-A...

1 hour ago

Process in dismissing my petition to remove Special Prosecutor contravenes due process — Martin Amidu Process in dismissing my petition to remove Special Prosecutor contravenes due p...

1 hour ago

Your petition seeking removal of Special Prosecutor falls short of standard — CJ to Martin Amidu Your petition seeking removal of Special Prosecutor falls short of standard — CJ...

Just in....

Which team do you think has the higher chance of winning the 2024 elections?

Started: 02-07-2024 | Ends: 31-10-2024
body-container-line