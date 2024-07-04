ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Academy directors Bath and Fraser to leave Chelsea

By BBC
Football News Academy directors Bath and Fraser to leave Chelsea
THU, 04 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Chelsea’s academy directors Neil Bath (above) and Jim Fraser, who are widely credited with building the club’s successful youth programme, are set to leave the club.

Bath, 58, has been academy manager since 2004 and Fraser joined shortly after to help build the modern Cobham training facility, which is regarded in the football industry as among the best in Europe.

Their leadership helped Chelsea produce a host of academy graduates, including captain Reece James, Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and recently departed stars like Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Their legacy will be celebrated by Chelsea after an official announcement is made in the coming days.

Chelsea had already begun making changes to the academy with the pair in post but will continue further modernising their approach in a bid to stay ahead of rivals.

A new management structure is expected to be put in place while tendering has begun to revamp the academy buildings, amid further investment since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital bought the club from Roman Abramovich in 2022.

Top Stories

12 hours ago

NAPO not competent to be Bawumia’s running mate –Malik Basintale NAPO not competent to be Bawumia’s running mate –Malik Basintale

12 hours ago

Election 2024: No room for vigilante groups – NPP Election 2024: No room for vigilante groups – NPP

12 hours ago

Court orders Johnson Asiedu Nketia to provide medical excuse within 24hours Court orders Johnson Asiedu Nketia to provide medical excuse within 24hours

12 hours ago

'I don't know what got you into the game; focus on your business, presidency not for you' —– Hassan Ayariga advises Cheddar 'I don't know what got you into the game; focus on your business, presidency not...

12 hours ago

Election 2024: We’ll present flagbearer by August – CPP Election 2024: We’ll present flagbearer by August – CPP

12 hours ago

NIA staff petition Akufo-Addo to remove Prof Attafuah over lack of innovative ideas, selective recruitment NIA staff petition Akufo-Addo to remove Prof Attafuah over lack of innovative id...

13 hours ago

Give serial killings in Wa national attention – Former NPP Communicator to government Give serial killings in Wa national attention – Former NPP Communicator to gover...

13 hours ago

CPJ has called on authorities in Burkina Faso to ensure the safety of journalists Kalifara SÃ©rÃ© (left), Adama Bayala, and Serge Atiana Oulon, who went missing in June 2024. (Screenshots: YouTube/BF1, YouTube/BF1, and photo courtesy of L'Ã‰vÃ©nement) Three journalists disappear, 3 media outlets suspended in Burkina Faso

13 hours ago

NASPA denies strike, urges calm among National Service Personnel NASPA denies strike, urges calm among National Service Personnel

16 hours ago

Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkonoo There are several cases pending — Chief Justice explains request for additional ...

Just in....

Which team do you think has the higher chance of winning the 2024 elections?

Started: 02-07-2024 | Ends: 31-10-2024
body-container-line