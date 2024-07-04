Academy directors Bath and Fraser to leave Chelsea

Chelsea’s academy directors Neil Bath (above) and Jim Fraser, who are widely credited with building the club’s successful youth programme, are set to leave the club.

Bath, 58, has been academy manager since 2004 and Fraser joined shortly after to help build the modern Cobham training facility, which is regarded in the football industry as among the best in Europe.

Their leadership helped Chelsea produce a host of academy graduates, including captain Reece James, Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and recently departed stars like Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Their legacy will be celebrated by Chelsea after an official announcement is made in the coming days.

Chelsea had already begun making changes to the academy with the pair in post but will continue further modernising their approach in a bid to stay ahead of rivals.

A new management structure is expected to be put in place while tendering has begun to revamp the academy buildings, amid further investment since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital bought the club from Roman Abramovich in 2022.