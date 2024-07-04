Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu to play in Wimbledon mixed doubles

Andy Murray will play with Emma Raducanu in a superstar mixed doubles partnership as part of his Wimbledon farewell.

Murray, 37, is playing at the Championships for the final time before retiring later this year.

The two-time men's singles champion decided on Tuesday he was not fit enough to play in the singles after a recent back operation.

Murray will play in the men's doubles alongside older brother Jamie and has now also opted to join forces with fellow Briton Raducanu in an eye-catching pairing.

Asked after practice on Wednesday how it came about, Murray said: "I was chatting to my team and discussing mixed, so I messaged her coach and asked if he thought it might be something she’d be up for doing. He said it was worth asking, so I did."

Despite Murray's worries he had messaged Raducanu too late in the day, he said: "Thankfully, I got a quick reply.

"She said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it’. That was it."

Murray played with American great Serena Williams in the 2019 mixed doubles at Wimbledon, describing it as a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity.

Playing alongside 2021 US Open champion Raducanu is set to be another special occasion in the final weeks of his illustrious career.

"I chatted a bit with my team about [mixed doubles] and they said 'what exactly are you trying to get out of it?'" Murray said.

"Firstly, we want to be competitive in the matches - and playing with another Brit was going to be something that would be nice."

He added Raducanu is "obviously one of the top British players" and was "top of the list" as a doubles partner.

Speaking after she won in the singles on Wednesday, Raducanu said teaming up with Murray will fulfil a childhood dream.

"My doubles record isn't exactly the longest or the most vast but I couldn’t say no," the 2021 US Open champion said.

"It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a young girl.

"Andy’s a hero to us all. It's a real gift and a real honour that he asked me."

The mixed doubles is set to start on Friday, with first-round matches also being played on Saturday.

The British pair have been drawn against China's Zhang Shuai and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo.

Murray's opening men's doubles match with Jamie is third match on Centre Court on Thursday.