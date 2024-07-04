ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu to play in Wimbledon mixed doubles

By BBC
Tennis GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Andy Murray won his first Grand Slam title at the 2012 US Open, with Emma Raducanu following suit in New York nine years later
THU, 04 JUL 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Andy Murray won his first Grand Slam title at the 2012 US Open, with Emma Raducanu following suit in New York nine years later

Andy Murray will play with Emma Raducanu in a superstar mixed doubles partnership as part of his Wimbledon farewell.

Murray, 37, is playing at the Championships for the final time before retiring later this year.

The two-time men's singles champion decided on Tuesday he was not fit enough to play in the singles after a recent back operation.

Murray will play in the men's doubles alongside older brother Jamie and has now also opted to join forces with fellow Briton Raducanu in an eye-catching pairing.

Asked after practice on Wednesday how it came about, Murray said: "I was chatting to my team and discussing mixed, so I messaged her coach and asked if he thought it might be something she’d be up for doing. He said it was worth asking, so I did."

Despite Murray's worries he had messaged Raducanu too late in the day, he said: "Thankfully, I got a quick reply.

"She said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it’. That was it."

Murray played with American great Serena Williams in the 2019 mixed doubles at Wimbledon, describing it as a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity.

Playing alongside 2021 US Open champion Raducanu is set to be another special occasion in the final weeks of his illustrious career.

"I chatted a bit with my team about [mixed doubles] and they said 'what exactly are you trying to get out of it?'" Murray said.

"Firstly, we want to be competitive in the matches - and playing with another Brit was going to be something that would be nice."

He added Raducanu is "obviously one of the top British players" and was "top of the list" as a doubles partner.

Speaking after she won in the singles on Wednesday, Raducanu said teaming up with Murray will fulfil a childhood dream.

"My doubles record isn't exactly the longest or the most vast but I couldn’t say no," the 2021 US Open champion said.

"It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a young girl.

"Andy’s a hero to us all. It's a real gift and a real honour that he asked me."

The mixed doubles is set to start on Friday, with first-round matches also being played on Saturday.

The British pair have been drawn against China's Zhang Shuai and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo.

Murray's opening men's doubles match with Jamie is third match on Centre Court on Thursday.

Top Stories

12 hours ago

NAPO not competent to be Bawumia’s running mate –Malik Basintale NAPO not competent to be Bawumia’s running mate –Malik Basintale

12 hours ago

Election 2024: No room for vigilante groups – NPP Election 2024: No room for vigilante groups – NPP

12 hours ago

Court orders Johnson Asiedu Nketia to provide medical excuse within 24hours Court orders Johnson Asiedu Nketia to provide medical excuse within 24hours

12 hours ago

'I don't know what got you into the game; focus on your business, presidency not for you' —– Hassan Ayariga advises Cheddar 'I don't know what got you into the game; focus on your business, presidency not...

12 hours ago

Election 2024: We’ll present flagbearer by August – CPP Election 2024: We’ll present flagbearer by August – CPP

12 hours ago

NIA staff petition Akufo-Addo to remove Prof Attafuah over lack of innovative ideas, selective recruitment NIA staff petition Akufo-Addo to remove Prof Attafuah over lack of innovative id...

13 hours ago

Give serial killings in Wa national attention – Former NPP Communicator to government Give serial killings in Wa national attention – Former NPP Communicator to gover...

13 hours ago

CPJ has called on authorities in Burkina Faso to ensure the safety of journalists Kalifara SÃ©rÃ© (left), Adama Bayala, and Serge Atiana Oulon, who went missing in June 2024. (Screenshots: YouTube/BF1, YouTube/BF1, and photo courtesy of L'Ã‰vÃ©nement) Three journalists disappear, 3 media outlets suspended in Burkina Faso

13 hours ago

NASPA denies strike, urges calm among National Service Personnel NASPA denies strike, urges calm among National Service Personnel

16 hours ago

Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkonoo There are several cases pending — Chief Justice explains request for additional ...

Just in....

Which team do you think has the higher chance of winning the 2024 elections?

Started: 02-07-2024 | Ends: 31-10-2024
body-container-line