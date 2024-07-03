1xbet Dashiki Festival: become part of grand celebration!

Colorful! Sensational! Exciting! The annual 1xbet Dashiki Festival continues its march through the Accra streets in 2024!

As soon as July 6, Dashiki Festival and its team will join efforts with one of the best betting sites Ghana 1xBet to present Dashiki Walk under the motto Rep Your Tribe. This collaboration marks an important milestone in the festival's history, offering participants and spectators a unique cultural experience.

The ethno-music festival aims to raise public awareness of healthy living, unite people from all walks of life, and diversify the homeland's culture. The 1xbet Dashiki Festival will start at 7:00 am. It will occur through Accra's busy streets, beginning at Accra International Trade Fair Centre and ending at The La-Wireless AstroTurf park.

The festival’s final part will occur on the main stage, where 1xBet bookmaker brand representatives will give away exciting prizes, including branded T-shirts, balls, caps, and more.

While you’re getting ready for the holiday, 1xBet is here to boost your mood now! Take part in the 1xbet Dashiki Festival prize draw and get ready to win prizes. All participants who follow the official 1xBet Ghana pages, Mj The Comedian, and Dashiki Fest on Instagram and Facebook will win 5 promo codes for 220 GHS, 3 JBL Clips, and 3 sets of merch (t-shirt + cap)!

The draw has already started in the best betting apps, and its conditions are very simple:

Like the promo post on 1xBet Ghana, Mj The Comedian, and Dashiki Fest pages. Comment below your client ID. Tag 2 friends.

The winners will be determined during the 1xbet Dashiki Festival.

Join the Dashiki Festival and its team on an exciting cultural journey. This parade promises to be an unforgettable event full of excitement and entertainment.

All news about the festival events and profitable 1xBet promos can be found on the bookmaker's official pages on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram.