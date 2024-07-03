Fulham's Palhinha set to join Bayern Munich for £43.2m

Bayern Munich are set to complete the signing of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in a deal worth £42.3m, plus £4.2m in add-ons.

The 28-year-old was close to joining Bayern in 2023 but a deal collapsed on deadline day.

The deal will be a club record sale for Fulham and comes just days after Marco Silva rejected the chance to move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Palhinha is currently at Euro 2024 with Portugal, who will play France in the quarter-finals of the competition.

He joined Fulham from Sporting Lisbon in 2022, for a fee of about £17m, and won the club's player of the year award during his opening season at Craven Cottage.

Palhinha made 79 appearances over two seasons in west London, scoring eight times.