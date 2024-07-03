ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fulham's Palhinha set to join Bayern Munich for £43.2m

By BBC
Football Transfers Fulham's Palhinha set to join Bayern Munich for £43.2m
WED, 03 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Bayern Munich are set to complete the signing of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in a deal worth £42.3m, plus £4.2m in add-ons.

The 28-year-old was close to joining Bayern in 2023 but a deal collapsed on deadline day.

The deal will be a club record sale for Fulham and comes just days after Marco Silva rejected the chance to move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Palhinha is currently at Euro 2024 with Portugal, who will play France in the quarter-finals of the competition.

He joined Fulham from Sporting Lisbon in 2022, for a fee of about £17m, and won the club's player of the year award during his opening season at Craven Cottage.

Palhinha made 79 appearances over two seasons in west London, scoring eight times.

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Offinso-Kwaagyekrom: Two motorbikes involve in head-on collision; two killed, two in critical conditions Offinso-Kwaagyekrom: Two motorbikes involve in head-on collision; two killed, t...

35 minutes ago

A/R: School Feeding Caterers threaten to stop cooking despite receiving payment A/R: School Feeding Caterers threaten to stop cooking despite receiving payment

38 minutes ago

Free SHS Policy: Reviewing to allow parents to pay fees won't solve problems - Prof. Opoku Amankwah Free SHS Policy: Reviewing to allow parents to pay fees won't solve problems - P...

47 minutes ago

High flight tickets: Airlines pay $2,000 for overflying Ghana, other African countries - ASKY MD reveals High flight tickets: Airlines pay $2,000 for overflying Ghana, other African cou...

2 hours ago

Alan Kyeremateng, Independent Presidential candidate Majority in NPP still prefer me to be Ghana’s president — Alan

3 hours ago

Alan Kyeremateng, Independent presidential candidate Ghanaians know and love me than Bawumia and Mahama — Alan

3 hours ago

NDC Central Regional Chairman, Richard Kofi Asiedu [File Photo] NDC suspends Central Regional Chairman Richard Kofi Asiedu for anti-party conduc...

3 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen [File Photo] There is no village in Ghana where they don’t know me; the people love me – Alan

3 hours ago

Maame Tiwaa called my wife; threatened her and my children – Adam Bonaa alleges Maame Tiwaa called my wife; threatened her and my children – Adam Bonaa alleges

5 hours ago

Ghanaian chef's 'longest cooking marathon' claim hoax Ghanaian chef's 'longest cooking marathon' claim hoax

Just in....
body-container-line