2025 AFCON Qualifiers Draw: Ghana to discover group opponents on Thursday

The Black Stars of Ghana will know of its group opponents for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has announced the draw will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The event is expected to kick off at 12:30GMT and will be live on CAF TV (YouTube).

The qualifying series will start in September 2024 to determine the first 24 nations from the 48 teams that will compete for Africa’s biggest event.

Ghana will be hoping to get a good draw and qualify for the tournament which will be hosted in the North African country.

The Black Stars has recently performed badly at the Africa Cup of Nations, suffering back-to-back exits from the group stage.

Ghana. who are a four-time winner of the AFCON trophy and last won it in 1982 in Libya.

Morocco will be hosting the 35th edition of the tournament, which will be played between December 2025 and January 2026.