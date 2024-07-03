Maxwell Konadu names Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti as his coaching idols

Former Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC head coach, Maxwell Konadu has named Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti as his coaching idols.

Konadu remains one of the most respected managers on the local scene, having previously served as the assistant coach of Ghana’s national team.

Since venturing into management, Konadu has managed some Ghanaian clubs, including Legon Cities.

He recently won the Ghana FA Cup with Nsoatreman FC before completing a move to South African side Black Leopards FC earlier this week.

In a Q&A session with 3Sports, Konadu was asked about his coaching idols and he picked Mourinho and Ancelotti.

The former Kotoko boss also named Sulley Muntari, Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu as the best players he has ever managed.

Meanwhile, Konadu will be aiming to lead Black Leopards back to the South African topflight after they finished 10th in the Division One League last season.

