Matthew Amoah Jr signs first professional contract with Feyenoord Rotterdam

Matthew Amoah Jr, son of former Ghana international Matthew Amoah, has secured his debut professional contract with Dutch Eredivisie powerhouse Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Amoah Jr, aged 15, has inked a deal running until 2027, with provisions for renewal.

The talented attacking midfielder, who emerged from the Feyenoord Academy, joined the club in 2018 after starting his youth career at NAC Breda.

Set to join Feyenoord's U-18 squad for the upcoming season, Amoah Jr aims to make an impact in the Divisie 1 Spring and Fall championships.

He also eyes occasional call-ups to the senior team, where he aims to establish himself as a key player in the future.

His father, Matthew Amoah, a stalwart of the Ghanaian national team for nearly a decade, amassed 45 appearances and scored 12 goals.

He notably represented Ghana in the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup tournaments, contributing to the nation's golden era of football.