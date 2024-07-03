ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Matthew Amoah Jr signs first professional contract with Feyenoord Rotterdam

Football News Matthew Amoah Jr signs first professional contract with Feyenoord Rotterdam
WED, 03 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Matthew Amoah Jr, son of former Ghana international Matthew Amoah, has secured his debut professional contract with Dutch Eredivisie powerhouse Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Amoah Jr, aged 15, has inked a deal running until 2027, with provisions for renewal.

The talented attacking midfielder, who emerged from the Feyenoord Academy, joined the club in 2018 after starting his youth career at NAC Breda.

Set to join Feyenoord's U-18 squad for the upcoming season, Amoah Jr aims to make an impact in the Divisie 1 Spring and Fall championships.

He also eyes occasional call-ups to the senior team, where he aims to establish himself as a key player in the future.

His father, Matthew Amoah, a stalwart of the Ghanaian national team for nearly a decade, amassed 45 appearances and scored 12 goals.

He notably represented Ghana in the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup tournaments, contributing to the nation's golden era of football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo Chief Justice recommends five judges for Supreme Court

3 hours ago

I was thrown out of my official bungalow, my things thrown into the streets – Nana Yaa Jantuah I was thrown out of my official bungalow, my things thrown into the streets – Na...

3 hours ago

PURC has become politicised – Nana Yaa Jantuah PURC has become politicised – Nana Yaa Jantuah

3 hours ago

I’II accept ministerial appointment from Mahama – Former CPP General Secretary I’II accept ministerial appointment from Mahama – Former CPP General Secretary

4 hours ago

Fetish Priest shoots three persons dead in Tepa-Baniekrom Fetish Priest shoots three persons dead in Tepa-Baniekrom

4 hours ago

July 3: Cedi sells at GHS15.63 to $1, GHS14.63 on BoG interbank July 3: Cedi sells at GHS15.63 to $1, GHS14.63 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

2024 election: Matthew Opoku Prempeh lacks the charisma to bring in floating voters for NPP – Mussa Danquah 2024 election: Matthew Opoku Prempeh lacks the charisma to bring in floating vot...

4 hours ago

HIV breakthrough: drug trial shows injection twice a year is 100% effective against infection HIV breakthrough: drug trial shows injection twice a year is 100% effective agai...

4 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Agbodza [File Photo] We support LI to regulate cement prices because the issues we raised have been a...

4 hours ago

Ghanaian chef's 'longest cooking marathon' claim hoax Ghanaian chef's 'longest cooking marathon' claim hoax

Just in....
body-container-line