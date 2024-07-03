Moving to China was a difficult decision - Asamoah Gyan admits

Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan has revealed that his move to the Chinese Super League was a challenging decision for him.

Following a successful stint with Al Ain in the UAE, Gyan made the switch to Shanghai SIPG in July 2015, signing a lucrative two-year deal worth £227,000 per week.

In an interview with Wontumi Radio, the 39-year-old acknowledged the difficulty of the decision but emphasized that after consulting with his family, they collectively believed it was the right career move.

"It wasn't an easy decision for me, but after discussions with those closest to me, we concluded that it was the best step forward," Gyan explained.

"Fortunately, it turned out to be a positive move, and we've been able to establish businesses that have provided employment opportunities for Ghanaians," he added.

Gyan, who also played for Liberty Professionals, Stade Rennes, Udinese, and Sunderland, among others, continued his career with Kayserispor, North East United, and Legon Cities before retiring in June 2023.

He remains Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer with 51 goals and holds the record for the most goals scored by an African player in the history of the World Cup.