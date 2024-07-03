ModernGhana logo
Wed, 03 Jul 2024

You've clearly declined in form after the world cup; return to the things that made you successful — Asamoah Gyan to Danlad

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has advised Ibrahim Danlad to return to the fundamentals after his departure from Asante Kotoko following an eight-year tenure.

Gyan is confident that the 21-year-old goalkeeper can restore the form that led to his success, including earning multiple national team call-ups and a spot in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Danlad joined Kotoko as a teenager and rose to become the first-choice goalkeeper and eventually the captain before exiting the club.

Gyan shared his advice with Danlad on Wontumi Radio, emphasizing, "It's clear to everyone that your form has declined since your return from the World Cup.

“Remember all the things that helped you to be successful during your loans and become a number one at Asante Kotoko.

“You are still young; you can do more than what you did over the years. The sky is your limit."

The last two seasons have been challenging for Danlad, who seems to have lost the trust of his coaches, who preferred former Accra Lions goalkeeper Frederick Asare.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

