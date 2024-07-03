It is up to him and his family - Baffour Gyan on Mohammed Kudus' potential move to Saudi Arabia

Former Ghanaian international Baffour Gyan has advised Mohammed Kudus to consult his family amid reports of a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

According to multiple sources, Al-Ittihad is reportedly prepared to sign the Ghanaian star for $150 million and offer him a weekly wage of $300,000.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Baffour Gyan emphasized the importance of family involvement in such significant decisions. He urged the West Ham star to discuss the matter with his family before making any commitments.

"He is a Ghanaian, and we all love him, but there are some decisions that you take with your family, and this is one of them. It's a decision he has to make with his family," he said.

Mohammed Kudus has garnered considerable attention following his impressive debut season in the Premier League with West Ham. He has been linked with other top clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 23-year-old scored 14 goals in all competitions for West Ham last season.