2024 U-20 Women's World Cup: Our target is qualify from the group stage - Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi

Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi has announced the team's goal to break their group stage qualification jinx at the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

Ghana is set to participate in the biennial competition for the seventh consecutive time.

Currently, 35 players are training in Cape Coast as part of the team's preparations for the global tournament. The team will engage in a series of friendly matches to gear up for the competition before heading to South America.

In an interview with the Ghana FA media, Basigi shared his confidence in the squad, aiming to advance past the group stage.

"We have been in Cape Coast for a few days now, and everyone is putting in maximum effort. The technical team has designed a series of training programs to keep the players in good shape," Basigi told ghanafa.org.

"The players are determined to represent the nation on the biggest stage. With a few days left before the start of the World Cup, we are leaving no stone unturned. Our goal is to make an impact on the world stage and advance beyond the group stage."

Basigi also expressed gratitude to the Ghana Football Association and the government for their support.

"The Football Association and the government have been very supportive in our preparations, and we know they will continue to support us. We won't let them down."

The Black Princesses will face Austria in their opening match on September 2 and will also compete against Japan and New Zealand in their other Group E fixtures.