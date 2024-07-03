ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 U-20 Women's World Cup: Our target is qualify from the group stage - Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi

Women Football 2024 U-20 Women's World Cup: Our target is qualify from the group stage - Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi
WED, 03 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi has announced the team's goal to break their group stage qualification jinx at the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

Ghana is set to participate in the biennial competition for the seventh consecutive time.

Currently, 35 players are training in Cape Coast as part of the team's preparations for the global tournament. The team will engage in a series of friendly matches to gear up for the competition before heading to South America.

In an interview with the Ghana FA media, Basigi shared his confidence in the squad, aiming to advance past the group stage.

"We have been in Cape Coast for a few days now, and everyone is putting in maximum effort. The technical team has designed a series of training programs to keep the players in good shape," Basigi told ghanafa.org.

"The players are determined to represent the nation on the biggest stage. With a few days left before the start of the World Cup, we are leaving no stone unturned. Our goal is to make an impact on the world stage and advance beyond the group stage."

Basigi also expressed gratitude to the Ghana Football Association and the government for their support.

"The Football Association and the government have been very supportive in our preparations, and we know they will continue to support us. We won't let them down."

The Black Princesses will face Austria in their opening match on September 2 and will also compete against Japan and New Zealand in their other Group E fixtures.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Fetish Priest shoots three persons dead in Tepa-Baniekrom Fetish Priest shoots three persons dead in Tepa-Baniekrom

20 minutes ago

July 3: Cedi sells at GHS15.63 to $1, GHS14.63 on BoG interbank July 3: Cedi sells at GHS15.63 to $1, GHS14.63 on BoG interbank

20 minutes ago

2024 election: Matthew Opoku Prempeh lacks the charisma to bring in floating voters for NPP – Mussa Danquah 2024 election: Matthew Opoku Prempeh lacks the charisma to bring in floating vot...

20 minutes ago

HIV breakthrough: drug trial shows injection twice a year is 100% effective against infection HIV breakthrough: drug trial shows injection twice a year is 100% effective agai...

56 minutes ago

Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Agbodza [File Photo] We support LI to regulate cement prices because the issues we raised have been a...

59 minutes ago

Ghanaian chef's 'longest cooking marathon' claim hoax Ghanaian chef's 'longest cooking marathon' claim hoax

9 hours ago

US President Joe Biden meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval office of the White House on September 16, 2022. By SAUL LOEB (AFP/File) Biden, facing tempest at home, devotes time to S.Africa leader

9 hours ago

Garry Conille spoke to AFP in Washington on July 2, 2024, during a trip that included meetings with White House and State Department officials. By Pedro UGARTE (AFP) Second contingent of police coming to Haiti in 'coming weeks': PM

9 hours ago

I was forced out of PURC by elements in Akufo-Addo’s govt that I was arrogant – Nana Yaa Jantuah I was forced out of PURC by elements in Akufo-Addo’s govt that I was arrogant – ...

9 hours ago

Meta expand features for content creators to earn money in Ghana Meta expand features for content creators to earn money in Ghana

Just in....
body-container-line