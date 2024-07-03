Asamoah Gyan encourages Ibrahim Danlad after Asante Kotoko exit

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has spoken about the recent dip in form of goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Danlad was part of Ghana's 26-man squad for the World Cup, but instead of boosting his career, the experience seemed to have a negative impact on his performance, affecting his club play as well.

Despite a promising start, Danlad struggled to maintain his position as the first-choice goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko over the past two seasons, eventually losing his spot to Frederick Asare.

This downturn in form led to Danlad's departure from the Porcupine Warriors, ending an eight-year association with the club following the conclusion of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Reflecting on Danlad's journey, Gyan remains optimistic about the 21-year-old's future. He believes Danlad has the potential to replicate the success that earned him national team call-ups, including a spot in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.

In an interview with Wontumi Radio, Gyan offered words of encouragement to the young goalkeeper: "It's clear to everyone that your form declined since you returned from the World Cup. Remember all the things that helped you to be successful during your loan spells and becoming the number one at Asante Kotoko. You are still young, and you can achieve more than you have over the years. The sky is your limit."

Danlad's journey with Kotoko began as a teenager, gradually rising through the ranks to become the first-choice keeper and eventually the captain.