Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew and Sulley Muntari are the favourite players I have coached - Maxwell Konadu

WED, 03 JUL 2024

Former Black Stars coach Maxwell Konadu recently reflected on his time with the senior national team, highlighting some of the players he most enjoyed working with.

Konadu, who gained recognition by leading Asante Kotoko to the 2012 Ghana Premier League title, served as the Assistant Coach of the Black Stars during 2012-2013 and 2014-2019.

In an interview with 3Sports, Konadu shared his experiences managing remarkable talents throughout his career. He mentioned Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew, and Agyeman Badu as some of the standout players he had the privilege to coach.

Konadu also acknowledged his formidable opponents, naming Steven Dese Mukwala and Stephen Amankonah as some of the toughest.

“I have coached top players. They are many: Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew, and Agyeman Badu,” Konadu said.

After a successful stint with Nsoatreman FC, where he led the team to a historic FA Cup victory, Konadu is now set to join South African club Black Leopards on a three-year contract.

