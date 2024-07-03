ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I am not surprised with Mukarama Abdulai's exploits - Yusif Basigi

Women Football I am not surprised with Mukarama Abdulai's exploits - Yusif Basigi
WED, 03 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies FC head coach, Yusif Basigi, has praised Mukarama Abdulai, saying he is not surprised by her exploits.

He said this after Mukarama won the Home-Based Female Footballer of the Year Award at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards over the weekend.

Aside from starring for Hassacas after a lengthy injury layoff, Mukarama played a key role in the Black Princesses' gold medal win at the 2023 African Games.

“I realized that such a household name, you don’t need to let her go rotten after having sat home for almost one and a half years due to injury, we had to ensure that she got recuperated, I took her to Takoradi to bring her back on track," he told ChannelOne TV.

"She agreed and I’m not surprised this time around, she is making it,” he added.

Mukarama helped Hasaacas Ladies win the FA Cup and Women’s Premier League on her return to active play. She is part of the Princesses Team that is in camp preparing for the 2024 Women’s Under 20 World Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

6 hours ago

US President Joe Biden meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval office of the White House on September 16, 2022. By SAUL LOEB (AFP/File) Biden, facing tempest at home, devotes time to S.Africa leader

6 hours ago

Garry Conille spoke to AFP in Washington on July 2, 2024, during a trip that included meetings with White House and State Department officials. By Pedro UGARTE (AFP) Second contingent of police coming to Haiti in 'coming weeks': PM

6 hours ago

NaCCA withdraws controversial OWOP from basic school syllabus NaCCA withdraws controversial OWOP from basic school syllabus

6 hours ago

Election 2024: I will not permit any act of violence – Akufo-Addo  Election 2024: I will not permit any act of violence – Akufo-Addo 

6 hours ago

I was forced out of PURC by elements in Akufo-Addo’s govt that I was arrogant – Nana Yaa Jantuah I was forced out of PURC by elements in Akufo-Addo’s govt that I was arrogant – ...

6 hours ago

NDC suspends Central regional chairman, Assin Central secretary for withdrawing PC NDC suspends Central regional chairman, Assin Central secretary for withdrawing ...

6 hours ago

Meta expand features for content creators to earn money in Ghana Meta expand features for content creators to earn money in Ghana

11 hours ago

'FSHS is a constitutional injunction; it doesn't need further legislation except to entrench someone's vision” — Prof. Tufuor Kwarteng "FSHS is a constitutional injunction; it doesn't need further legislation except...

11 hours ago

Mauritania is seen as a rock of relative stability in Africa's volatile Sahel region. By Paz PIZARRO (AFP) Three dead after Mauritania riots amid post-election tension

11 hours ago

Let’s thoroughly investigate to understand how the ownership of 90% shares of Adamus moved to Nguvu Mining — Director Let’s thoroughly investigate to understand how the ownership of 90% shares of Ad...

Just in....
body-container-line