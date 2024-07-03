I am not surprised with Mukarama Abdulai's exploits - Yusif Basigi

Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies FC head coach, Yusif Basigi, has praised Mukarama Abdulai, saying he is not surprised by her exploits.

He said this after Mukarama won the Home-Based Female Footballer of the Year Award at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards over the weekend.

Aside from starring for Hassacas after a lengthy injury layoff, Mukarama played a key role in the Black Princesses' gold medal win at the 2023 African Games.

“I realized that such a household name, you don’t need to let her go rotten after having sat home for almost one and a half years due to injury, we had to ensure that she got recuperated, I took her to Takoradi to bring her back on track," he told ChannelOne TV.

"She agreed and I’m not surprised this time around, she is making it,” he added.

Mukarama helped Hasaacas Ladies win the FA Cup and Women’s Premier League on her return to active play. She is part of the Princesses Team that is in camp preparing for the 2024 Women’s Under 20 World Cup.