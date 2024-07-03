2024 Wimbledon: Defending champion Vondrousova in shock first-round exit

Marketa Vondrousova's Wimbledon title defence came to an early end as she fell to a surprise first-round defeat by Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

The Czech became the first unseeded player to win the women's singles trophy when she triumphed against Ons Jabeur in last year's final.

But Vondrousova's game was riddled with unforced errors and double faults as the 25-year-old opened proceedings with a lacklustre performance on Centre Court.

World number 83 Bouzas Maneiro, 21, took advantage on Tuesday to win 6-4 6-2 for her first Grand Slam victory.

It is the first time since 1994, when Steffi Graf lost to Lori McNeil, that the women's defending champion has lost in the first round at Wimbledon.

"I am really happy, I think this is one of the most important moments in my life, in my career," said Bouzas Maneiro.

"This is the most beautiful tournament I have played in my life so thank you to everyone who came to watch the match today."

Vondrousova's early exit means there will be a different women's singles champion for a seventh consecutive year and she is the first women's defending champion in 30 years to lose in the first round.

Serena Williams was the last player to successfully defend the Venus Rosewater Dish, winning back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

There was no concern for world number one Iga Swiatek who secured a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

The American had her serve broken in her opening service game by the Polish 23-year-old, who has already won five Grand Slam titles, but never made it beyond the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

In round two, Swiatek will play Petra Martic of Croatia after she got past British wildcard Fran Jones in three sets.

Meanwhile, Caroline Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, dispatched world number 40 Alycia Parks 6-2, 6-0 in just 53 minutes.

The 33-year-old Dane has never got past the fourth round at Wimbledon but looked comfortable against her American opponent.

Last year's beaten finalist Ons Jabeur also breezed through, winning her match against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 6-3 6-1 in 55 minutes.

'It felt like playing at home'

Vondrousova came into the tournament on the back of an injury scare after a nasty fall forced her to retire early with a hip concern following her second-round match at the Berlin Open.

The sixth seed appeared to be feeling the after-effects of the problem, moving with difficulty.

Bouzas Maneiro capitalised on Vondrousova's physical struggles, breaking early in each of the first and second sets before firing a sublime backhand winner down the line on her first match point.

"I was just trying to enjoy the moment," said the Spaniard. "She is one of the best players in the world here, she won last year so I was like, I have no pressure, enjoy the moment, enjoy the tournament.

"I'm surprised with myself, honestly. I was at the beginning a little bit nervous, but since the first game, I don't know, the atmosphere was so nice, so elegant.

"I was comfortable playing here, it felt like I was playing at home."

Vondrousova also said she "felt the nervous from the start" and "was a bit scared" following her recent injury.

She added: "Credit to her. She was playing a good match, too. I didn't feel at my best. I think she didn't gave me many points for free."

Bouzas Maneiro will play compatriot Cristina Bucsa in the second round.

Pegula through to second round after 49-minute win

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES

Image caption: Jessica Pegula hit 17 winners against world number 75 Krueger

Earlier, world number five Jessica Pegula raced into the second round of Wimbledon with a 49-minute win over fellow American Ashlyn Krueger.

Pegula dismissed her 20-year-old opponent 6-2 6-0, wrapping up the victory before rain halted play on the outdoor courts.

The fifth seed, who won her first WTA Tour grass-court title in Berlin last month, has never gone beyond the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam.

Pegula, 30, will face China's Wang Xinyu next after she overcame Viktoriya Tomova.

Meanwhile, 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina claimed a commanding 6-3 6-1 victory over Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse under the closed roof of Court One.

"Really happy to win my first match here this year," said fourth seed Rybakina, who has struggled with illness this season. "I didn't play on grass too much this year because I've had some issues.

"I'm just keeping all the emotions inside. Sometimes it's not easy but I'm looking forward to the next one. I just want to be happy on the court, that's my goal now."

American 11th seed Danielle Collins won the first set against Denmark's Clara Tauson, but their match on court 10 was suspended as light faded and the grass surface became slippery.