Turkey beat Austria in absorbing Euro 2024 last-16 tie

Merih Demiral scored twice - including the quickest knockout-stage goal in European Championship history - as Turkey stunned Austria to set up a quarter-final with the Netherlands.

This was arguably the best game of the tournament so far, a thrilling winner-takes-all tie played in pouring rain at a frenetic pace, with both teams roared forward by their fervent support.

From Demiral’s first goal in the first minute to a stunning save by Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok to deny Austria an equaliser in the last, there was barely time for the crowd to draw a breath.

Turkey set the tone for what was to come when they opened the scoring with just 57 seconds on the clock. Arda Guler's corner was not cleared and Demiral pounced from close range to send their fans packed inside Leipzig's Red Bull Arena into raptures.

Just before the hour mark, the same duo combined again. With Austria piling on the pressure, a rare foray forward resulted in another Guler corner that the 6ft 4in centre-back Demiral rose to powerfully head home.

It brought the same deafening response from the stands and sparked wild celebrations on the touchline from Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella and his squad.

There was still work to be done. Austria had not managed a shot on target in the first half but were much improved after the break and pulled a goal back when Stefan Posch flicked on Marcel Sabitzer's corner and substitute Michael Gregoritsch was unmarked to turn the ball home at the far post.

Ralf Rangnick's side, who have won many admirers in Germany for their enterprising high-intensity play, poured forward in search of an equaliser but, whatever they tried, they found the Turkey defence resolute.

Austria are on their way home while Turkey are into their first Euros quarter-final since 2008. Now they head for Berlin, where they face the Dutch at the Olympiastadion on Saturday.