I knew I was ready for the Premier League challenge - West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus

TUE, 02 JUL 2024

Mohammed Kudus says he knew he was ready for the Premier League when West Ham United came knocking for his services.

Kudus signed a five-year contract with West Ham for an undisclosed fee from Ajax last summer.

In his debut campaign, the 23-year-old scored eight goals in the Premier League and 14 overall across all competitions.

“Personally before I even took the step I knew I was ready for the challenge that’s why I went for it,” he said.

“Once I was ready I knew what I expected from myself.

“Big ups to all the teammates and the people around my club, they really helped me to settle in as well.

“I also put in the effort day in and day out every single time. It’s a lot of games, tough games, it’s a difficult league but I still believe that I’m far from my abilities. It’s just the beginning and it was good to announce myself in the first season and we know it’s going to get much tougher now so I’m prepared for it as well,” he added.

Despite interest from numerous clubs, Kudus opted for West Ham, even though he had limited knowledge of the Premier League and its challenges.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
