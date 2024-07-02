ModernGhana logo
We are confident Maxwell Konadu will qualify us back to the PSL - Black Leopards chairman, Tshifhiwa Thidiela

Black Leopards chairman, Tshifhiwa Thidiela, beleives Maxwell Konadu is the right person to revive the fortunes of the club.

The South African second-tier side have reached an agreement with the Ghanaian gaffer.

Konadu is expected to sign a three-year deal with the club.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Thidiela confirmed that an agreement has been reached with the veteran trainer adding that they are confident that Konadu will steer the club back to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“We are confident that he will be able to do well. And it’s unfortunate or fortunate, the league that we’re playing in, that we only playing for one thing, one thing only which is for promotion.

“So that’s what the mandate is going to be, and that’s what we are all gunning for.

“I think if you look at his CV it speaks volume. Obviously, because we want to achieve, we want to then get the best that we possibly can that can fit properly.

“Not only looking at… You know sometimes we look at just qualifications, but you know you need to have an overall or better eye view so that you see if this person can fit in the Black Leopards puzzle, and if this man can be able to fit perfectly for us to achieve our objectives," he added.

Maxwell Konado boasts an impressive CV having taken charge of Ghana’s U20 and U23’s, as well as serving as Black Stars Assistant Coach between 2021-2022.

He has also completed both the CAF Coaching Licence A and B.

Maxwell Konadu in his first season at Nsoatreman FC led the side to win the FA Cup beating their regional rivals, Bofoakwa Tano.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
