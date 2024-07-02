Ex-Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu appointed Black Leopards new head coach

South African second-tier club, Black Leopards, have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with former Ghana assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu to become the new head coach.

Konadu is expected to sign a three-year deal with the club.

Club Chairman, Tshifhiwa Thidiela, confirmed the news on Tuesday as they aim to regain promotion to the South African top flight.

The 51-year-old is set to fly to South Africa within the week to complete the necessary formalities and sign his contract with Black Leopards.

“It’s true we can confirm that we’ve reached an agreement with one Maxwell Konado,” Thidiela told reporters.

“He’s a Ghana national. I think he was also playing for the Ghanaian national team.

“He was coaching currently in Ghana Premier League. He just recently completed the Ghana FA Cup there. MTN FA Cup. He won it.

“The team he was with finish fourth. He’s 51 years old, and he’ll be here for, to reach an agreement for him to be here for three seasons," he added.

Maxwell Konadu, who has vast experience coaching national teams and clubs in Ghana, most recently coached Nsoatreman FC, where he won the MTN FA Cup just over a week ago.