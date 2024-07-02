ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chelsea sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City

By BBC
Football Transfers Chelsea sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City
TUE, 02 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Chelsea have signed midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City for £30m.

The Foxes academy graduate, 25, has signed a six-year contract until 2030.

His transfer was completed before Sunday's Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR) deadline so will help Leicester comply with the financial guidelines.

"It is amazing to be sitting here as a Chelsea player," said Dewsbury-Hall.

"This is a club people grow up watching and hoping to one day play for, so it is a privilege to be here."

He will link up again with manager Enzo Maresca, who joined Chelsea this summer after winning the Championship title with Leicester last season.

Dewsbury-Hall scored 12 goals and provided a further 12 assists in 44 league games last campaign, leading to him being named Leicester's Player of the Season and Players' Player of The Season.

He is Chelsea's fourth summer signing after defender Tosin Adarabioyo's free transfer from Fulham, midfielder Omari Kellyman's £18m move from Aston Villa and teenage forward Marc Guiu's £5m arrival from Barcelona.

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Let's set aside July 1 as National Youth Day – Bawumia Let's set aside July 1 as National Youth Day – Bawumia

16 minutes ago

$360m third tranche of IMF fund hits BOG’s account $360m third tranche of IMF fund hits BOG’s account

16 minutes ago

Free SHS review: Dr. Adutwum clueless - Educationist Free SHS review: Dr. Adutwum clueless - Educationist

16 minutes ago

Ambulance trial: Big Sea rather incurred huge losses occasioned by government — Richard Jakpa Ambulance trial: Big Sea rather incurred huge losses occasioned by government — ...

16 minutes ago

SALL Election Petition against Amewu: High Court to deliver ruling July 29 SALL Election Petition against Amewu: High Court to deliver ruling July 29

2 hours ago

Potential cyber threats loom over Ghana's December polls — Africa Center for Digital Transformation warns Potential cyber threats loom over Ghana's December polls — Africa Center for Dig...

2 hours ago

Professor Baffuor Agyemang-Duah, Governance Expert Africa must rethink democratic practices to address challenges — Prof Agyemang-D...

2 hours ago

The euphoria that surrounded Africa’s democracy in the 1990s is no more — Prof Agyeman-Duah The euphoria that surrounded Africa’s democracy in the 1990s is no more — Prof A...

2 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison Successful external debt restructuring will help stabilize the cedi — BoG Govern...

2 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison Government has made unprecedented efforts to address macroeconomic imbalances — ...

Just in....
body-container-line