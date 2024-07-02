Asante Kotoko must sign experienced and established players - Ibrahim Danlad

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad believes it's high time the club focused on recruiting top-tier players.

Following a disappointing season, the club has bid farewell to 21 players, citing underperformance as a factor.

Additionally, several senior players opted not to renew their contracts.

Danlad, a former captain of the team, emphasized the importance of acquiring the best talents from the league.

"When I first joined Asante Kotoko, Stephen Oduro was here. I urge the club's recruitment team to target the top players in the league," he expressed to Kumasi-based Pure FM.

"I'm referring to established, experienced players who can blend with the younger ones to elevate the club," he added.

Asante Kotoko is currently active in the transfer market as they prepare for the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

They are also gearing up for the inaugural Democracy Cup clash against rivals Hearts of Oak on July 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium.