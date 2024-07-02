ModernGhana logo
I have no issues with Prosper Narteh Ogum - Ex-Kotoko goalie Ibrahim Danlad

TUE, 02 JUL 2024

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has clarified that there are no tensions between him and head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, despite leaving the club after over seven years.

Danlad's contract expired recently, prompting his departure from the team.

Earlier reports had suggested friction between Danlad, a former captain, and Coach Ogum, but Danlad refuted these claims in a recent interview.

He emphasized that he enjoyed a positive relationship with Ogum, who had even entrusted him with the captaincy role at Asante Kotoko.

"I have no issues with Coach Prosper Narth Ogum," Danlad confirmed in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM.

"He chose me to lead Asante Kotoko as captain and has been very supportive throughout," he added.

Following a season where Asante Kotoko finished 6th with 49 points, the club has decided to part ways with 21 players, marking a significant transition period.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

