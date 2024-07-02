We will work hard and comeback stronger next season - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has vowed that his team will bounce back stronger in the upcoming season.

The Rainbow Club narrowly escaped relegation last season, finishing 14th in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League with 45 points. Their survival was sealed with a thrilling 3-2 win over Bechem United on the final matchday.

Reflecting on their challenging season, Ouattara acknowledged the competitive nature of the league, stating, "I can’t say it is okay. It is part of the game. We are 18 teams. Everyone is struggling to get a good position."

Despite the struggle to avoid relegation, he emphasized their acceptance of the challenge and commitment to improvement: “Unfortunately, we struggled to stay. It is part of life, part of the game. We accept that challenge. We are going to work hard to come back," he added.

The start date for the upcoming season has not been announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), but Hearts of Oak are preparing actively.

They are anticipated to make significant moves in the transfer market to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Prior to the season's commencement, Hearts of Oak will face Asante Kotoko in the inaugural Democracy Cup on July 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium.