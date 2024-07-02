ModernGhana logo
Ibrahim Salifu's exit will not have any impact on us - Hearts of Oak

TUE, 02 JUL 2024

Hearts of Oak have hinted that the departure of midfielder Salifu Ibrahim will not affect the club's future plans.

Despite being a key player last season, negotiations to renew the 24-year-old's contract fell through when he requested a monthly post-tax salary of $2,500.

A senior club source expressed confidence in the team's prospects, even with Ibrahim's contract expiring at the end of the season and subsequent decision not to renew.

The club could not meet Ibrahim's salary demands, leading to a disagreement with his agent. It is now confirmed that Ibrahim has joined FC Drita in Kosovo, with the club insider suggesting that the agent's high demands were a strategy to secure an international move.

Although Ibrahim's contributions were significant last season, the source stressed that the club no longer required his services and that his departure would not impact their strategy.

The source also mentioned plans for a squad overhaul, which would involve releasing underperforming players and recruiting new talent to strengthen the team for a league title challenge next season.

