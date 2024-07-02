Wimbledon: Raducanu inspired by England 'winning ugly' at Euro 2024

Emma Raducanu used England's comeback win over Slovakia at Euro 2024 as motivation ahead of her Wimbledon opener.

Raducanu was handed a boost on Monday when her planned first-round opponent - world number 22 Ekaterina Alexandrova - withdrew due to illness.

But the 2021 US Open champion did not put in the most convincing display as she beat lucky loser Renata Zarazua 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 on Centre Court.

Nevertheless, Raducanu got the job done, much like Gareth Southgate's side as Jude Bellingham's stunner and Harry Kane's header secured an extra-time win over Slovakia in Germany, despite another poor display.

Raducanu, however, believes England's progress to the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 shows that "winning ugly" is sometimes the way forward.

"I was nervous, I think everyone could see that in my tennis, but at the end of the day you have to do whatever it takes to get over the line," said Raducanu, who wore an England shirt to practice on Sunday.

"Honestly, watching the football [on Sunday], it was winning ugly – it all counts."

Raducanu suggested the late switch of the opponent did not help.

"For the past three days, I've been playing and setting up practice for similar opponents and then it is a change of plan," said Raducanu.

"It took a little bit of adjusting and finding my feet.

"But I’d like to thank everyone for their support in the crucial moments. I enjoyed playing back here."

Raducanu will face Elise Mertens in the next round and is delighted to have progressed as she aims to build on a solid grass-court swing so far.

"I said I'd be over the moon if I won my first round here, and I really am," the 21-yea

"I feel the joy of being on site, the joy to be part of the buzz. I'm really just enjoying myself."