I will decide my future when the right offer comes - FC Samartex captain Emmanuel Keyekeh

FC Samartex 1996 captain, Emmanuel Keyekeh, is unsure about his future with the club amid major interest from clubs in and outside Ghana.

He said this on the back of winning the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League title with the Samreboi-based club.

“It depends on the offer that comes. If an offer comes with a million dollars, I don’t think Samartex will reject it so it depends on the offer that comes," he told the media at the Ghana Football Awards.

Keyekeh produced five goals and two assists in 32 league games this past season as Samartex won the league in only its second season competing in the top flight.

The reigning league champions have lost Keyekeh’s midfield partner Seidu Dauda to Rwandan side APR this offseason.

FC Samartex are preparing to represent the country in the CAF Champions League next season.