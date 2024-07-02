I will expose corruption Ghana football - Hearts of Oak Baord Member, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a Board Member of Hearts of Oak, has announced his determination to expose widespread corruption within the Ghana Premier League.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman revealed that he possesses compelling evidence implicating club officials involved in match-fixing and other unethical practices.

He emphasized his ongoing efforts to compile a comprehensive dossier, which includes documents and photographic evidence, to substantiate his claims.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed his intention to reveal specific instances from past Premier League matches, aiming to bring transparency to questionable practices within the league.

"I'm deeply going into some of our past Premier League matches and I will expose some of them publicly with documents and pictures to support my argument," he stated.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe also highlighted instances where players were allegedly approached by officials offering bribes to influence match outcomes in favour of specific teams.

"Players have openly declared how they have been influenced with cars by managers of different clubs just to play foul for their own team," he added.

Furthermore, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe urged current football administrators to heed the lessons from past leaders and refrain from resorting to corrupt methods in their pursuit of success.