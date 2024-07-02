ModernGhana logo
'Not impossible' for Austria to win Euros - Ralf Rangnick

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Ralf Rangnick's Austria finished top of Group D with six points after two wins and one defeat
TUE, 02 JUL 2024 LISTEN
Austria coach Ralf Rangnick says his side are capable of going all the way and winning Euro 2024.

The former Manchester United interim boss has transformed Austria's fortunes since he took charge two years ago.

Austria topped a group including France and the Netherlands to reach the knockout stages in Germany.

They now have their sights set on a first European Championship quarter-final - but must first negotiate a last-16 tie against Turkey in Leipzig.

"I said at the beginning of the tournament it is not impossible to become champion or get to the final," Rangnick said.

"We are realistic. There is only one way to get as far as possible which is to take care of the next match. This philosophy helped us to get to Leipzig and this is the only way to get further in the tournament."

Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella said his side face a tough test against a "complete team" who are "perhaps the best team as a unit".

Austria thrashed Turkey 6-1 when the sides met in a friendly in March.

Montella said: "They are a team that presses very aggressively high up the pitch, very consistently and they are excellent in transition.

"They remind me of a club team because they are able to recognise all different match situations."

