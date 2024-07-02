I am now an evangelist, says former Black Stars captain, John Mensah

Former Ghana captain John Mensah has revealed his new passion since hanging up his boots seven years ago.

The former Stade Rennes and Sunderland centre back who played a key role in Ghana's run to the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals, now dedicates himself to spreading the word of God.

"I’m just keeping myself in the church all the time, so I'm always visiting the church because I'm not on the field anymore so that's how I'm keeping myself cool," John said at the Ghana Football Awards ceremony.

"My church is a resurrection power, new-generation church. So I'm just worshipping them. But I keep my feet to the God Almighty to worship Him well and also advise my people and also to do evangelism to my people to also know God very well."

Mensah played 86 times for Ghana's national team, scoring three goals during his international career. The 41-year-old was part of the Ghana squad that secured qualification for their first-ever World Cup in 2006.