It was crazy - Ibrahim Osman speaks on his maiden Black Stars call-up

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman has described his first call-up to the Black Stars as "crazy."

Following impressive performances with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, Osman was included in the Black Stars squad for friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March earlier this year.

Reflecting on his national team debut, Osman spoke about his initial nerves and the eventual realization of his achievement.

“I was quite nervous, but people had been telling me, ‘you’ll play for the national team,’ so I wasn’t really sure about it," Osman told 3Sports.

"When I got there, that was when I realized it was real. Being a 19-year-old on the national team was crazy.”

Osman was also named in the Black Stars squad that secured consecutive wins against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Osman's remarkable season with FC Nordsjaelland included six goals and seven assists in 29 league games, attracting interest from top European clubs.

Ultimately, he decided to join Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, where he will reunite with fellow Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey.