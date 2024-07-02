ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It was crazy - Ibrahim Osman speaks on his maiden Black Stars call-up

Football News It was crazy - Ibrahim Osman speaks on his maiden Black Stars call-up
TUE, 02 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman has described his first call-up to the Black Stars as "crazy."

Following impressive performances with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, Osman was included in the Black Stars squad for friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March earlier this year.

Reflecting on his national team debut, Osman spoke about his initial nerves and the eventual realization of his achievement.

“I was quite nervous, but people had been telling me, ‘you’ll play for the national team,’ so I wasn’t really sure about it," Osman told 3Sports.

"When I got there, that was when I realized it was real. Being a 19-year-old on the national team was crazy.”

Osman was also named in the Black Stars squad that secured consecutive wins against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Osman's remarkable season with FC Nordsjaelland included six goals and seven assists in 29 league games, attracting interest from top European clubs.

Ultimately, he decided to join Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, where he will reunite with fellow Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

10 hours ago

Ex-gratia hasn’t served its purpose, let’s scrap it – Speaker Bagbin Ex-gratia hasn’t served its purpose, let’s scrap it – Speaker Bagbin

10 hours ago

Free SHS Bill: SHS to be extended from 3 to 6 years Free SHS Bill: SHS to be extended from 3 to 6 years

12 hours ago

Accra Mall’s Chicken Inn Manager jailed 5years for stealing GHC19,904 Accra Mall’s Chicken Inn Manager jailed 5years for stealing GHC19,904

12 hours ago

Bawumia to present Napo as Running Mate to NPP National Council on Thursday Bawumia to present Napo as Running Mate to NPP National Council on Thursday

12 hours ago

Dangote, Supacem, Ghacem, Diamond Cement, CIMAF, other cement manufacturers boycott meeting with KT Hammond over price regulation Dangote, Supacem, Ghacem, Diamond Cement, CIMAF, other cement manufacturers boyc...

12 hours ago

Inflation drops to 23.1% as fiscal and monetary policies take effect Inflation drops to 23.1% as fiscal and monetary policies take effect

13 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam[left] and Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Finance Minister Amin Adam has been impressive so far — Franklin Cudjoe

13 hours ago

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu [File Photo] 2024 election: Henry Kwabena Kokofu rallies support for Bawumia-Napo ticket

13 hours ago

Alleged lavish Miami trip: Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare, two others for defamation Alleged lavish Miami trip: Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare, tw...

Just in....
body-container-line