Fatawu Issahaku thanks Enzo Maresca for form at Leicester City

Ghana international, Fatawu Issahaku has praised new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca for helping him to rediscover his form.

Having struggled with Sporting CP, Issahaku became one of the fans' favourites at Leicester City under the Italian manager after joining the side on loan.

The 20-year-old scored six goals and provided 13 assists in the Championship, playing a key role in the Foxes’ return to the English Premier League.

"I think it is the confidence he gave me, how he guided me during the league,” Fatawu said on JoyPrime.

“When I got the opportunity, I got more confidence. That was why it was easier to put out what I [did]. It was just something that I was not surprised about," he added.

He will no longer be working with Maresca, who has joined Chelsea and been replaced by Steve Cooper.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's form extended to the national level, where he scored and assisted during June’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Meanwhile, Issahaku has confirmed that his loan deal will be made permanently this summer.